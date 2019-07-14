APSET notification on July 28

AU Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao has said the notification for the A.P. State Eligibility Test (APSET-2019) for the recruitment and promotion of lecturer / assistant professor in degree colleges will be released on July 28.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Nageswara Rao said given AU’s record of conducting the examination successfully for the last three years, it was bestowed with the responsibility of conducting it for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021 too.

New subject

Prof. Rao said this year APSET would be conducted in 30 subjects, which included the new course in visual arts.

The examination would be conducted on October 20 from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (two papers) at the six regional centres in Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Guntur, Nellore, Anantapur and Tirupati.

“Submission of application online will begin from August 5. The last date for submission of application without late fee is September 12. Application can be submitted till September 19 with a late fee of ₹1,000, till September 26 with a late of ₹2,000 and till October 3 with a late fee of ₹5,000,” said Prof. Rao.

Prof. Nageswara Rao said Paper I (English and Telugu) was common for all the candidates. Paper II (commerce, economics, education, history, political science, public administration and sociology) would be bilingual (English and Telugu), and all the remaining papers would be in English only, he said.

Applications would be made available at: www.andhrauniversity.

edu.in and apset.net.

For details, contact 0891-2730148.