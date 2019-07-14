Visakhapatnam

APSET notification on July 28

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.  

more-in

Submission of application online to begin from August 5

AU Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao has said the notification for the A.P. State Eligibility Test (APSET-2019) for the recruitment and promotion of lecturer / assistant professor in degree colleges will be released on July 28.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Nageswara Rao said given AU’s record of conducting the examination successfully for the last three years, it was bestowed with the responsibility of conducting it for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021 too.

New subject

Prof. Rao said this year APSET would be conducted in 30 subjects, which included the new course in visual arts.

The examination would be conducted on October 20 from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (two papers) at the six regional centres in Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Guntur, Nellore, Anantapur and Tirupati.

“Submission of application online will begin from August 5. The last date for submission of application without late fee is September 12. Application can be submitted till September 19 with a late fee of ₹1,000, till September 26 with a late of ₹2,000 and till October 3 with a late fee of ₹5,000,” said Prof. Rao.

Prof. Nageswara Rao said Paper I (English and Telugu) was common for all the candidates. Paper II (commerce, economics, education, history, political science, public administration and sociology) would be bilingual (English and Telugu), and all the remaining papers would be in English only, he said.

Applications would be made available at: www.andhrauniversity.

edu.in and apset.net.

For details, contact 0891-2730148.

Comments
Related Topics Visakhapatnam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 14, 2019 6:02:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/apset-notification-on-july-28/article28426811.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY