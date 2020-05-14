Apply online for vehicle pass

People who need to go to other districts and States to attend to any emergencies can apply for e-vehicle pass by logging on to the website https://serviceonline.gov. in/epass/

The passes will be issued only for emergency such as health, attending a wedding or death of a relative, a statement quoted Rural Superintendent of Police Attada Babujee as saying on Thursday.

People whose applications are approved will get an SMS on their mobile phones. The recipient can show the same to the police personnel at the checkposts, who will facilitate their journey after scanning the QR code, the statement said.

For more details, people can dial the landline number 0891-2791186.

In a separate statement, the SP said that 64 cases have been booked related to violation of the lockdown norms and 1,353 cases of traffic violations have been booked in the district in the last 24 hours, ending on Thursday evening.

The police have also seized 25 vehicles and arrested 88 persons and collected ₹4,13,595 from the violators as penalties.