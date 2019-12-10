A.P. needs a comprehensive water policy, says Rajendra Singh

Expressing concern over the encroachment of the land in the vicinity of water bodies in the State, Magsaysay awardee Rajendra Singh has suggested that Andhra Pradesh government must identify, demarcate and map the rivers, lakes and tanks.

“It is time the State government came up with a comprehensive policy to ensure that water is available to all. The lands in the vicinity of water bodies should not be used for expansion of cities, setting up industries or other purposes,” Mr. Singh, popularly known as ‘Waterman’, told the media here on Tuesday.

Showering praises on the ‘Mana Nudi-Mana Nadi’, an initiative launched by Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan to protect the Telugu language and the rivers in the State, Mr. Singh said the programme would help people establish a connection with their native language and water resources. He advocated that local communities should manage water sources.

Mr. Singh was quick to add that he did not have affiliation to any political party.

He appreciated Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana saying that she acted promptly on the suggestions made by him to protect Mudasarlova reservoir.

Participating in the media interaction, former bureaucrat E.A.S. Sarma said that culverts should be laid to revive the five streams originating from the Simhachalam hills, adding that it would also overcome the problems caused by quarrying. “Contours affected by the works done by the devasthanam or due to natural causes should be restored,” said Mr. Sarma.

Kambalakonda sanctuary

Pointing out that the trenches dug by the Forest Department to protect the wildlife at Kambalakonda sanctuary were affecting the water flow, he said the department and GVMC should study the issue to come up with solutions.

Referring to Mudsasarlova reservoir, Mr. Sarma said its catchment area was reducing owing to laying of roads. “Construction of culverts can be a solution,” he suggested.

‘Stop overexploitation’

National Coordinator of Jal Jan Jodi Abhiyan, Bolisetty Satyanarayana alleged that overexploitation of water resources by the rich and the powerful should be stopped.