Anganwadi workers stage protests before houses, camp offices of public representatives in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts

December 27, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union continued their protests for the 15th consecutive day, here on Wednesday. Apart from the ongoing protest at the Mahatma Gandhi Statue near the GVMC office, protests were also organised before the houses and camp offices of MLAs, MPs and other public representatives. A large number of anganwadi workers with the support of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), have tried to stage a dharna before the camp office of Bheemunipatnam MLA M. Srinivasa Rao.

When interrupted by the police personnel, the members staged a sit-in on road and continued their agitation. They alleged that despite 15 days of protest, the State government failed respond to their demands. Similarly, many anganwadi workers staged a protest before the camp office of Pendurthi MLA A. Adeep Raju at his camp office at Dalaipalem in Parawada and raised slogans against the government. CITU leader G. Satyanarayana expressed his support to the protest. A group of union leaders have submitted a representation to Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu at Devarapalli. Similarly, dharnas were staged before the houses of Anakapalli MP B. Satyavathi and Payakaraopeta MLA Golla Babu Rao.

