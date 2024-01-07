GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anganwadi workers launch relay hunger strike defying ESMA

The workers threaten to intensify their protests until government meets their demands

January 07, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union burning copies of G.O. no. 2 which brings Anganwadi services under ESMA Act, near Gandhi Statue in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Members of the Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union burning copies of G.O. no. 2 which brings Anganwadi services under ESMA Act, near Gandhi Statue in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Anganwadi Workers and Union members, supported by the CITU, started a relay hunger strike on Saturday evening. protesting the State government’s move to invoke the Essential Services Maintenance (ESMA) Act against them. The Anganwadi workers said they would intensify the protest until the government meets their demands.

On Sunday, the protestors burnt the copies of G.O. no. 2 which brings Anganwadi services under the ESMA. CITU district general secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar said that the Anganwadi workers have been on strike for the last 27 days demanding the government implement its promises of wage hike.

Recently, the government issued a notice through the Collector that they should return to their duties from January 5 (Friday). Responding to it, the members intensified their protests and on January 6 (Saturday), the government invoked the ESMA Act and it is being condemned, he said.

M. Jaggu Naidu, P. Ramana and other leaders were present.

