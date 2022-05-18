Visakhapatnam: Andhra University signs MoU with Talentedge to offer online courses

Andhra University has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Talentedge Education Ventures Private Limited on Wednesday to conduct various online courses in the varsity.

A representative from Talentedge, Mahesh, and AU Registrar V. Krishna Mohan, exchanged the MoU documents in the presence of Rector K. Samtha at AU.

Speaking during the programme, Mr. Krishna Mohan said that as of now, they are providing online BA and MA courses. In the coming days, more courses would be provided online. Talentedge will provide technical support. Those who are interested in pursuing higher education but are unable to attend direct classes can utilise these online courses, he said.