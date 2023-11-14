HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra University bags NAAC A++

Andhra University is one of the three universities to secure the highest CGPA score of 3.74

November 14, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
A bird’s eye view of Andhra University. File photo.

A bird’s eye view of Andhra University. File photo. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Andhra University has been accredited with A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation and Council (NAAC), Vice Chancellor Prof. PVGD Prasad Reddy said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam, Prof. Reddy said that the 98-year-old AU secured the highest CGPA score of 3.74, and emerged as one of the top three universities in the country to have such a score. In the university category, only three universities crossed 3.70 CGPA score.

Based on the framework ranking guidelines and assessments done by the NAAC team in their recent visit in the first week of this month, the AU received the A++ status and it will be sustained for seven years from the announcement of the rank, i.e. till November 8, 2030, Prof. Reddy added.

Related Topics

universities and colleges

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.