Andhra Pradesh: ‘Women’s panel should take suo motu cognisance of MP’s obscene video’

TDP Mahila Wing leader demands action against Gorantla Madhav

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Mahila Wing president V. Anitha on Thursday demanded that the Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission take suo motu cognisance of the obscene video, purportedly of YSRCP Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav, that went viral.

“The members of the commission should speak to the victims and initiate action against Mr. Madhav,” the TDP leader demanded while addressing the media here.

The YSRCP leaders would not have dared to indulge in such activities had Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy taken action against those accused of indecent behaviour in the past, Ms. Anitha said.

“Instead of initiating disciplinary action against such leaders, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has given them berths in the Cabinet,” she alleged.

“After being redhandedly caught, the MP is claiming that it is a morphed clip and is pointing the finger of blame at the TDP,” she said, and questioned, “Is he a film star or a celebrity for anybody to morph his video to gain likes in the social media?”

“Moreover, it is a video call and not a video clip that could be morphed,” Ms. Anitha observed.

Demanding an inquiry by the police and other enforcement agencies, the TDP leader criticised the Mahila Commission members for not reacting to the issue.

She appealed to the women in the State to ensure that such candidates were not elected again.

Referring to the death of K. Uma Maheswari, daughter of former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao, in Hyderabad recently, Ms. Anitha alleged that the YSRCP leaders were politicising the issue.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had never stooped so low as to derive political mileage at the time of the death of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy or former Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, she said.

She also slammed YSRCP leader Lakshmi Parvathi for commenting on the issue. “Ms. Parvathi should remember that she has gained some prominence only because of the TDP and N.T. Rama Rao,” she said.