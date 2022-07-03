Andhra Pradesh: Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee to stage black badge protest on July 4

Special Correspondent July 03, 2022 17:47 IST

‘Prime Minister should unveil the statue of Alluri only after revoking the decision on sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’

The Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) has decided to stage a black badge protest, against the decision of the BJP government to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bhimavaram to participate in the 125 th birth anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju on Monday. At a media conference, here, on Sunday, VUPPC Chairman D. Adinarayana demanded that the Prime Minister unveil the statue of Alluri only after making an announcement on repeal of the decision on privatisation of VSP. The steel plant was established in Visakhapatnam, only after 32 persons had sacrificed their lives, drawing inspiration from Alluri. He said that all VSP employees and workers would attend to their duties on Monday wearing black badges and stage protests with black flags. He called upon all employees and displaced persons to participate in the protest in large numbers on Monday. VUPPC and trade union leader N. Ramachandra Rao, Gandham Venkata Rao, YT Das, Ganapathi Reddy, Villa Ram Mohan Kumar, Varasala Srinivasa Rao, J. Ramakrishna, Karanam Satyarao, Mahalakshmi Naidu and Srinivasa Rao were present.



