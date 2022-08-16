Andhra Pradesh: two trains cancelled on August 17, 18 and 19
Train no. 08504 Visakhapatnam- Rayagada train, leaving Visakhapatnam on August 17, 18 and 19, will remain cancelled. Train no. 08503 Rayagada - Visakhapatnam train, leaving Rayagada on August 18, 19, 20, will remain cancelled, according to Senior Divisional Manager A.K. Tripathi.
Train no. 08546 Visakhapatnam - Koraput train, leaving Visakhapatnam on August 17, 18 and 19, will remain cancelled.
Train no. 08545 Koraput - Visakhapatnam train, leaving Rayagada on August 18, 19 and 20, will remain cancelled.
