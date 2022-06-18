Andhra Pradesh: two siblings drown in Yeleru canal in Anakapalli district

Two girls have repoertedly drowned in Yeleru canal at Paravada Palem village under Kasimkota Police Station limits in Anakapalli district on Saturday morning. The incident occurred when the girls had gone for a swim in the waters.

The deceased were identified as P. Yamuna (15) and P. Tirumala (19), said to be siblings from Paravada Palem village.

According to the police, the incident occurred when they were swimming while her aunt was washing clothes nearby. Locals tried in vain to rescue them.

The police reached the spot and conducted search operations with the help of swimmers. The bodies were retrieved in the afternoon.

Kasimkota police have registered a case. The bodies were sent for post-mortem.