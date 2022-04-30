Andhra Pradesh: two calves found dead in Narsipatnam mandal

Tiger suspected to be behind the killing

A tiger is suspected to have killed two calves at Appannapalem, near Vemulupudi of Narsipatnam mandal in the Anakapalli district. Initially it was thought that a leopard had strayed into the village and killed the calves but on Saturday, Forest officials are said to have expressed suspicion that the pug mark found at the spot could be that of a tiger.

According to reports, the two calves were suspected to have been killed on Thursday night and were found dead by the villagers on Friday morning. Initially it was thought that a leopard could have strayed into the village and killed the calves. Forest personnel visited the village and took traces of the pug mark.

The local people and local media persons said that the forest officials have expressed the suspicion that the pug marks could be that of a tiger. Normally, the pug marks of a leopard would measure around 12 cm but the pug mark found at Appanapalem was found to be nearly 15 cm giving rise to the suspicion that it could be that of a tiger.

Divisional Forest Officer Suryanarayana could not be reached over the phone for confirmation.