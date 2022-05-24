Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh: two arrested, 560 kg ganja seized in Anakapalli district

Two persons were arrested and 560 kg ganja was seized in a raid by the police at Kothakota in the district on Monday. The accused were transporting the ganja in a car, when it intercepted by the police. The ganja was seized and the accused were sent in remand. Investigation is on.


