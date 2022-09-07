Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh: train services to be regulated on KK line in view of security reasons

Train services on Kothavalasa-Kirandul (KK) line will be regulated in view of security reasons, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

Train no. 18514 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul express, leaving Visakhapatnam on September 7 and 8 will be short-terminated at Dantewara and will return as 18513 from Dantewara to Visakhapatnam, instead of Kirandul on September 8 and 9

Similarly, 08551 Visakhapatnam – Kirandul passenger special train, leaving Visakhapatnam on September 8 and 9, will be short-terminated at Dantewara and will return as 08552 from Dantewara to Visakhapatnam instead of Kirandul on September 9 and 10.


