Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader condemns renaming of NTR University of Health Sciences

‘It is wrong to compare N.T. Rama Rao with Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’

‘It is wrong to compare N.T. Rama Rao with Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’

Telugu Desam President (TDP) State general secretary Md. Nazeer has condemned the renaming of NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), by the YSR Congress Party government.

Referring to the debate in the Assembly on the issue, Mr. Nazeer agreed with the contention of some YSRCP leaders that it was wrong to compare NTR with Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. He alleged that Rajasekhara Reddy used to be like a slave in the Congress party. On the contrary, NTR had given powers to all sections of the people, after he had established TDP, Mr. Nazeer claimed.

Recalling the contribution of NTR, Mr. Nazeer said that way back in 1965, the cinema star had contributed to the Police Protection Fund by donating ₹3 lakh and he had taken only ₹1 as salary during his tenure as the Chief Minister. The TDP came to power in a record nine months, after the party was formed, overthrowing the Congress, which he alleged had destroyed the nation.

He wondered whether Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was running a trust or doing service activities in the name of his father Rajasekhara Reddy.