Andhra Pradesh: Tanikella Bharani chosen for Sahitya Puraskar of Lok Nayak Foundation

The award carries a cash prize of ₹2 lakh, says Yarlagadda

Telugu actor Tanikella Bharani has been chosen for the award of the annual Sahitya Puraskar of Lok Nayak Foundation this year. The award would be presented to him at the birth centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao at the Kalabharathi auditorium here on Monday evening.

Announcing this at a media conference here on Sunday, Lok Nayak Foundation Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad said that the award carries a cash prize of ₹2 lakh. The foundation, established 19 years ago, has been giving the annual award for the past 18 years.

Tanikella Bharani

Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Haribabu would participate as the chief guest. Actor Manchu Mohan Babu, Justice Jasti Chelameswar, retired Judge of the Supreme Court, Lok Satta Founder N. Jayaprakash Narayan, Chairman of Vignan Group of Institutions Lavu Rattaiah and Associate Editor of Andhra Jyothi daily A. Krishna Rao would attend as guests.

To mark the birth centenary of former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao this year, four individuals, who had served NTR from the day he took charge as Chief Minister till his death, would be presented cash prizes of ₹1 lakh each.

They are: Goteti Ramachandra Rao (Special Officer), Mohan (Personal Assistant), Krishna Rao (Security Officer) and Lakshman (Driver).