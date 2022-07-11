Andhra Pradesh: State govt. indifferent to woes of the poor, alleges CPI(M)

‘Housing has turned out to be a major problem in Visakhapatnam district’

Communist Party of India(Marxist) State secretariat member Ch. Narasinga Rao has warned that all the Collectorates in the State will be picketed, if the State government fails to solve the problems of the people immediately.

A Maha dharna was organised by the CPI(M) at the Collectorate here on Monday, demanding provision of house sites, houses and other welfare schemes to eligible persons in the district.

Addressing the participants, Mr. Narasinga Rao said that housing has turned out to be a major problem in the district. Though the previous governments had declared that houses would be constructed for the poor, the dream of the poor man on owing a roof over his head, has remained unfulfilled till date, he said.

The houses constructed for Hudhud victims, JNNURM houses and TIDCO, during the previous government, have not been handed over to the beneficiaries, so far. The YSR Congress Party government has also failed to implement its promises of constructing houses for the poor. He alleged that pattas were distributed to only a few people but the government was making false claims all over the State.

On the other hand, the YSRCP government was also neglecting the ‘panchagramala’ problem of Simhachalam and the Inam lands problem at Gajuwaka by failing to find a solution to the problem, he alleged.

He also alleged that in the name of ‘Urban Land Ceiling’, the government was trying to deprive the people. The government has also failed to tackle the severe pollution problem in the city, he alleged.