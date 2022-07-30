Andhra Pradesh: State govt. constructing 10,032 YSR Village Clinics, says Health Minister

‘₹655 crore being spent to modernise 977 Primary Heath Centres’

Health Minister V. Rajini along with Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari inaugurated the renovated mortuary unit at King George Hospital (KGH) here on Saturday. The existing mortuary was modernised with latest equipment and facilities with a budget of ₹68 lakh. The Minister was accompanied by District Collector A. Mallikarjuna and Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar.

Speaking during the programme, Ms. Rajini said that the State government has been constructing 10,032 Dr YSR Village Clinics across the State for which it is spending ₹1,632 crore. The government is also spending around ₹655 crore to modernise 977 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and constructing new 148 new PHCs. She said that with a budget of about ₹1,223 crore, the government is constructing 121 Community Health Centres and 42 Area Hospitals. The Minister also said that from August 15, the government is also initiating ‘Family Doctor’ concept, where a physician from the PHC would conduct health checkups in the locality. Earlier, there used to be one PHC in every mandal, but now, the State government would ensure there are two PHCs in every mandal, she said.

KGH Superintendent P. Mythili, Principal of Andhra Medical College G. Butchi Raju and others were present.

Earlier, the Health Minister has inspected Children’s Ward at KGH and enquired about the services being offered. She also interacted with the family members of the children, who have been waiting near the ward. She instructed the KGH authorities to ensure drinking water facility and basic amenities to the kin of the patients.