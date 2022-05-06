Andhra Pradesh: Special trains to be plied for RRB exam candidates

Special trains will be operated for the benefit of the candidates of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examination.

In all, three examination special trains would be operated towards Chirala (near Vijayawada). Two trains will run between Shalimar and Chirala, and one train will run between Hatia and Chirala.

Train no. 08005 Shalimar-Chirala Special will leave Shalimar at 6 a.m. on May 7 and will reach Chirala at 6 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction, train no. 08006 Chirala-Shalimar Special will depart Chirala at 7.25 p.m. on May 9 and will reach Shalimar at 9.20 p.m. the next day. Train no. 08005 will arrive in Visakhapatnam arrive at 8.25 p.m. and depart at 8.45 p.m., while train no. 08006 will arrive in Visakhapatnam at 5.20 a.m. and depart at 5.40 a.m.

The train will have one second AC, two third AC, thirteen sleeper class and three general Second Class coaches.

08013 Shalimar-Chirala Special will leave Shalimar on May 8 at 6 a.m and will reach Chirala at 6 a.m. on the next day. In the return direction, 08014 Chirala-Shalimar Special will depart Chirala on May10 at 7.25 p.m. and will reach Shalimar at 9.20 p.m. on the next day. The train will have four third AC coaches, 10 Chair Car coaches and six general second class coaches.

Train No. 08013 will reach Visakhapatnam at 8.25 p.m. and depart at 8.45 p.m., while train no. 08014 will arrive in Visakhapatnam at 5.20 a.m. and depart 5.40 a.m.

Train no. 08615 Hatia-Chirala Special will leave Hatia at 11.55 p.m. on May 7 and will reach Chirala at 6.15 a.m. on the third day. In the return direction, 08616 Chirala-Hatia Special will depart Chirala at 9.30 p.m. on May 10 and will reach Hatia at 5 a.m. on the third day.

The train will have five third AC coaches, five sleeper class coaches , six chair car and five general second class coaches. Train no. 08615 will arrive in Visakhapatnam at 8.35 p.m. and depart 8.55 p.m. Train no. 08616 will arrive in Visakhapatnam at 9.20 a.m. and depart at 9.40 a.m.