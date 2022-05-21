Andhra Pradesh: SP congratulates police constable for winning silver medal in swimming competition

Superintendent of Police, Alluri Sitharamaraju district, S. Sathish Kumar, congratulated Ch Srinivasa Rao, who works as a police constable, Pedabayalu Police Station, for winning silver medal in 1st Pan India Masters Game Swimming which was held in Bengaluru on May 15. He met the police constable in his office on Saturday and said that he is expecting Mr. Srinivasa Rao to win more medals in the coming events.