Andhra Pradesh: six dead and seven injured in three accidents in Anakapalli district

Six persons died and seven persons were severely injured in three separate road accidents in Anakapalli district on Friday.

In one incident, three youth died, while two others were injured in a road accident after the car in which they were travelling reportedly hit a tree near Subbarayudupalem village under Narsipatnam (Town) Police Station limits during the early hours of Friday.

The deceased were identified as R. Durga Prasad (22), Y. Nagendra (28) and Rohith (25). The injured youth G. Lakshman and M. Gowrinath were shifted to Narsipatnam Area Hospital and are undergoing treatment. All the youth hail from Makavarapalem mandal.

According to Sub-Inspector of Narsipatnam (Town) Police Station Diwakar Yadav, the accident occurred when they were returning from Tuni after attending a marriage. Bodies were shifted for post-mortem. Narsipatnam Police have registered cases under relevant sections.

In another accident, a motorist J. Anand Jayasekhar Reddy (20) died while the pillion rider suffered injuries in an accident under the Nakkapalli Polie Station limits.

In another accident near Gudicharla, two persons, including a woman, died when the four-wheeler in which they were travelling reportedly hit the rear portion of a lorry in the early hours of Friday. The driver of the vehicle M. Ramesh (40) as well as a woman passenger T. Venkateswaramma (45) died in the accident, while four others received severe injuries. They were going to Simhachalam from Krishna district.

A Payakaraopeta highway mobile van came to clear the traffic jam on the highway after the accident. While it was parked on the side of the highway, a lorry crashed into it from behind. The vehicle was completely mangled. Fortunately there were no casualties. Nakkapalli police are yet to ascertain the identities and further details on the accidents.