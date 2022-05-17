Andhra Pradesh: Roja promises to strive for development of tourism in Agency areas

‘Modakondamma jatara being organised to uphold tribal culture and practices’

A priest blessing Minister for Tourism and Culture R.K. Roja during her visit to Sri Moda Kondamma temple at Paderu in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Tuesday.

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement R.K. Roja has said that the formation of Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district in the name of revolutionary freedom fighter indicates the love of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy towards the tribal people.

The Minister offered prayers on the last day of the three-day ‘Modakondamma jatara’ at Paderu on Tuesday.

She said that the festival, being held after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was being organised with the objective of upholding tribal culture and practices. She hoped that the Goddess would shower Her blessings on the people and keep them happy.

Ms. Roja said that the temple, which has a long history, was revered by both tribal and non-tribal people visiting the Agency areas. She said that the State government has sanctioned a medical college, an engineering college and a super-specialty hospital for the district apart from providing the cultivation rights to the tribal people, who have been cultivating the lands there for the past several years.

Describing Araku Valley as the ‘Switzerland of the poor’, the Minister said that the valley was endowed with natural beauty and Borra Caves have a unique identity and attract tourists from far and wide. She said that she would strive for the development of tourism in the Agency areas in a big way.

Earlier, the Minister was received by the ITDA Project Officer Ronanki Gopalakrishna and Sub-Collector V. Abhishek. The temple committee members received her with temple honours. Later, she was presented a photo of the deity.

Paderu MLA K. Bhagyalakshmi, MLC Varudhu Kalyani, GCC Chairperson Shobha Swathi Rani and Utsav Committee chairman Simhachalam Naidu were present.