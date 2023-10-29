Andhra Pradesh Red Cross launches app to register one million YRC volunteers

October 29, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Red Cross has developed an app available in the Google Play store as a digital platform to register as a volunteer and participate in the five core activities and report the achievements and progress on each activity through the app, according to a release here on Sunday.

The app is the first of its kind in the country. It will enroll one million Youth Red Cross (YRC) volunteers by undertaking registration through the app.

A total of 3,000 factory workers in and around Visakhapatnam will be trained by the Red Cross in first aid to protect the lives of five lakh workers in case of any industrial accidents.

A total of 1.60 lakh NCC cadets in the State are expected to join as YRC volunteers and get trained.

The Red Cross has appealed to all the students studying in colleges and universities to enrol themselves as YRC volunteers using the AP RED CROSS app. SMS message and link will be sent to all the above students through their mobile numbers registered with the Education Department, the release added.

In case any student does not get the SMS message and the link, they can register themselves in the general category using the app.

After registering as YRC volunteers all the students and youth will be motivated to participate in the core Red Cross activities of Blood Donation, Basic First Aid Training, Disaster Management, Climate Action Initiative, Tree Plantation Campaign and Health Camps for the Tribals and Senior Citizens.

Based on the evaluation, three best colleges in the district and three best districts in the State will be presented with Governor’s Gold Medal on every Republic Day.

Climate Action Fund

Climate Action Fund is created by AP Red Cross to undertake mitigation activities through the One Million Youth Red Cross Volunteers in the State. Any one can join as a volunteer by downloading the AP RED CROSS app from the Google Play Store and participate in the five core activities of Red Cross

AP Red Cross is collecting one lakh units of blood in 21 centres in the State out of 5 lakh total units collected per year and it is proposed to double the voluntary blood collection to cater to the needs of poor patients and thalassemia patients, said A.K. Parida, Chief Executive Officer.