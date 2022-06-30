Andhra Pradesh: pugmarks found in Anakapalli district are that of an adult tiger, say forest officials

They have installed three camera traps to get further information

Officials from the Department of Forest have confirmed that the pugmarks found at Srirampuram village in Kotauratla mandal in Anakapalli district on Wednesday, were that of an adult tiger.

They also confirmed that the buffalo was killed by the tiger and expecting that it would return to the site of kill again to feed on the carcass, the officials have installed three camera traps to get further confirmation.

Speaking to The Hindu on Thursday, DFO of Narsipatnam Ch. Suryanarayana said that the tiger did not return, however he said that they would wait for one more day and have not removed the carcass.

According to the forest officials, it appears to be the same tiger that was roaming in the forest in East Godavari district for the last few weeks.

Going by the nature of its movement, the officials suspect that the tiger might be moving towards Visakhapatnam subdivision.

They said that the tiger appears to have originated from the forested area of Narsipatnam subdivision and may have moved towards East Godavari, and has now returned close to its originating place.

The officials are closely monitoring its movement.