Andhra Pradesh: Payakaraopeta police help station sweeper marry off daughter

In a noble gesture, Payakaraopeta police extended help to station sweeper Lakshmi in performing marriage of her daughter in Anakapalli district. Ms. Lakshmi has been working in the police station for the last 10 years.

Apart from contributing around ₹33,000 from their salaries, the police personnel have also raised donations and collected valuable household items to the tune of over ₹1 lakh. The police personnel have explained about the situation to various political representatives, elderly persons and heads of the village, who all have donated household appliances like television set, refrigerator, matresses, gas stove and various kitchen utensils.

Inspector of Nakkapalli Police Station Narayana Rao, Sub-Inspector of Payakaraopeta Police Station P. Prasad Rao, Sub-Inspector Sirisha and other staff have distributed the essentials to Ms. Lakshmi.