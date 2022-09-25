Andhra Pradesh: North Andhra JAC roundtable organised only to divert people’s attention, alleges BJP national secretary

Satya Kumar warns YSRCP leaders against causing any obstacles to the yatra by Amaravati farmers in the region

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary Y. Satya Kumar has alleged that the YSR Congress Party government is organising various programmes to divert the attention of people after failing to implement its election promises.

Addressing a media conference here on Sunday, Mr. Satya Kumar alleged that the ruling party leaders have once again started the ‘decentralisation’ campaign only to divert the attention of the people from the second round agitation by the farmers of Amaravati. He said that after the Election Commission found fault with the election of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as lifetime president of the party, the YSRCP advisor was saying that Mr. Jagan had not agreed to the proposal.

Mr. Satya Kumar alleged that the YSRCP government had spoken lies in the Assembly on the financial situation of the State. Now, the North Andhra Ministers were trying to raise the banner of decentralisation by holding a roundtable meeting. He wondered as to what the YSR Congress Party government had done for the region in the last three-and-a-half years except implementing the projects given by the Centre.

He warned the YSRCP leaders against causing any obstacles to the yatra by Amaravati farmers in North Andhra and said the BJP would stand by them. He suggested holding of a roundtable on the ganja issue, jobs to youth, and prevention of land grabbing.

He said that the demand for establishment of High Court in Kurnool was a long-pending one and the BJP was in favour of it. He alleged that the rice given by the Centre for distribution in North Andhra has not reached the beneficiaries. The Centre has sanctioned houses at a cost of ₹7,720 crore and wanted to know how many houses were built. Similarly, 10,850 houses were sanctioned in Minister Amarnath’s constituency and only 644 houses have been constructed so far, he said.