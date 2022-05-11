Andhra Pradesh: Newborn abandoned in washbasin of moving train rescued in Vizag

Passenger finds the baby in the toilet of Dhanbad-Alleppey Express

Passenger finds the baby in the toilet of Dhanbad-Alleppey Express

A baby boy who was abandoned by his mother just after delivery in the Dhanbad-Alleppey Express was rescued by the railway and RPF staff after a passenger found the newborn lying in a toilet wash basin in the train on Wednesday morning. The condition of the baby is said to be stable.

The woman delivered the baby in the B-1 coach. The passenger, who went to the toilet at around 8.30 a.m., found the newborn lying in the wash basin and informed about it to TTE V. Brahmaji, CTI, Visakhapatnam after the train left the Simhachalam station.

The TTE alerted the train escorting staff M. Ramki. The RPF personnel rescued the baby at Visakhapatnam raiwlay station and shifted him to the Divisional Railway Hospital in the city.

Later, the newborn was shifted to the King George Hospital (KGH). He will be handed over to the childcare authorities after treatment, the officials said.

Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy announced a reward to the TTE. Mr. Satpathy also announced that he would pay for the care of the baby at the childcare home. “An investigation is being done to locate the mother of the baby,” he added.