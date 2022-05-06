Andhra Pradesh: Naidu hurting sentiments of people in north Andhra, says YSRCP MLA

‘Neither did the TDP chief discuss any pressing issue of the region nor give any suggestion’

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA M. Srinivasa Rao has said that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is hurting the sentiments of people from the north Andhra region by stating that Visakhapatnam should not be made the capital of the State, as Amaravati is already the capital city.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP office here on Friday, Mr. Srinivas said that Mr. Naidu, during his public meeting at Tallavalsa in Bheemunipatnam, said that Amaravati was the only the capital of Andhra Pradesh. “I do not understand why Mr. Naidu has so much hatred against Visakhapatnam and the Uttarandhra,” the YSRCP MLA said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that when he was with the TDP, Mr. Naidu used to conduct investors’ summit in Visakhapatnam. “When investors were interested to invest in Vizag, the former Chief Minister used to ask them to invest in Amaravati,” he alleged.

“Amaravati is only a region in the State and the YSRCP aims at overall development of all the regions in the State. Mr. Naidu should prove his allegations of land grab,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

The MLA said that Mr. Naidu’s visit to Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts benefited none. “Neither did Mr. Naidu speak about any pressing issues pertaining to Visakhapatnam and the Uttarandhra, nor come up with any suggestion. He did not even speak about the issues pertaining to privitisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). Instead, he just criticised the ruling party,” said the YSRCP MLA.