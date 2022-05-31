Andhra Pradesh: Modi enhanced reputation of India on global stage, says Union Minister Sonowal

‘The Centre is committed to development of Andhra Pradesh’

Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath and Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal during the ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

‘The Centre is committed to development of Andhra Pradesh’

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday participated in the ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ at the Port Kalavani auditorium, marking the completion of eight years of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

As part of the programme, the Union Minister interacted with the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes being implemented by the Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated as the chief guest of the nation-wide ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ at Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. He interacted with several beneficiaries in Leh Ladakh (Jammu and Kashmir), Tripura, Bihar, and Karnataka in virtual mode. Later, Mr. Modi spoke about the schemes launched by his government for the benefit of the poor in the last eight years.

The programme was screened live at the Kalavani auditorium.

Addressing the gathering, BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had done what a common man would do if he or she became the Prime Minister. Benefits of welfare schemes were being provided to the poor through 24 departments at the village-level, he said.

Rajya Sabha Member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said Andhra Pradesh had derived the maximum benefit of the Central schemes. Free rice, housing schemes and the Visakhapatnam Smart City project were among the initiatives launched by the Centre, he said.

Participating in the programme, Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath said that 50 lakh farmers in the State were being extended the benefits of ‘Rythu Bharosa’, with the assistance of the Centre. Describing farmers as the backbone of the nation, he spoke about the priority being given to the farmers.

“Narendra Modi has enhanced the reputation of India in the global arena. He is striving to transform the nation with development. Andhra Pradesh is a beautiful State with a lot of natural resources. The Centre is committed to its development,” he said

Mr. Sonowal said that the Centre had allocated 22 lakh houses to Andhra Pradesh. “Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY) and the Jan Dhan schemes has helped improve the quality of life of the poor,” said the Union Minister and called upon the Andhra Pradesh government to join hands with the Centre.