HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh Minister Gudivada Amarnath blames Naidu for Punganur violence

The TDP president is adept at instigating violence to gain sympathy, says the Minister for IT and Industries

August 08, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal
A rowdy-sheet should be opened against Naidu for instigating violence, says Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath.

A rowdy-sheet should be opened against Naidu for instigating violence, says Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath. | Photo Credit: File photo

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath has blamed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for the violence in Punganur, which left many police personnel injured.

Mr. Amarnath accused the former Chief Minister of instigating violence for political gain. He sought to know the reason behind changing the route map of the TDP president’s tour without the police permission at the eleventh hour. “There were only police and TDP workers. The latter resorted to stone pelting and beating up police personnel with sticks. The TDP activists also set a police van on fire,” said Mr. Amarnath.

The Minister alleged that the TDP activists deliberately resorted to violence to instigate the police to open fire. “The sketch for the attack was prepared by Mr. Naidu. The TDP president is not bothered even if TDP activists lose their lives as long as it helps the party survive,” he said, adding that 50 police personnel were injured in the Punganur violence.

He demanded that a rowdy-sheet be opened against Mr. Naidu for instigating violence. “Mr. Naidu is frustrated because no TDP candidate, except himself, was elected in his native district in the last Assembly elections. How will the TDP leaders justify beating up of police personnel?” he asked.

The Minister alleged that Mr. Naidu tried to instigate the local people and YSRCP leaders during his recent tour in Pulivendula. “Mr. Naidu is adept at instigating violence to gain sympathy,” he said.

Mr. Amarnath ridiculed the statements of TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh that he would get the policeman who suffered an eye injury in the Punganur violence treated.

Dig at Chiranjeevi

Referring to the statements of actor K. Chiranjeevi that the YSRCP leaders should confine themselves to administration and issues concerning the State, instead of making comments on the film industry, Mr. Amarnath said that Mr. Chiranjeevi should first counsel his brother (Pawan Kalyan) not to make unwarranted comments against the YSRCP leaders and the government. He opposed the depiction Minister Ambati Rambabu in a derogatory manner in a movie.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.