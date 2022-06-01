Andhra Pradesh: Lack of roads force tribal people to carry pregnant woman in doli

They seek construction of the pucca road

They seek construction of the pucca road

Pangi Santhi, a pregnant woman of Jajulabandha village of Koyyuru mandal in Alluri Sitharamaraju district, had to be carried in a doli all the way to Arla village of Rolugunta mandal as there is no road to Jajulabandha, on Tuesday evening.

She was shifted from the road point at Arla to the NarsipatnamArea Hospital, Anakapalli district, around 11 p.m. The doctors referred her to the King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam city. They reached KGH around 1 a.m., and by 3 a.m., on Wednesday, the woman delivered a baby girl.

The tribal people of Jajulabandha hamlet had themselves formed the 13-km kutcha road from their village to the nearest road point in December 2020. They were vexed with the governments and officials after they failed to heed their repeated pleas. The kutcha road also provided connectivity to Pithrigedda and Peda Garuvu villages.

“We have been seeking construction of the pucca road ever since completion of the kutcha road. The failure of the government to take up black topping of the road has led to the kutcha road being washed away during the rains,” says CPI(M) district secretariat member K. Govinda Rao.

The villagers appealed to the District Collector and the ITDA PO to sanction funds, under MGNREGS, for construction of the road, at least now.