Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena warns Amarnath against making personal remarks on Pawan Kalyan

‘Criticism should be constructive and on public issues but not on the private life of others’

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member Kona Tata Rao has strongly objected to IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath’s personal remarks against JSP president Pawan Kalyan.

Addressing a media conference here on Monday, Mr. Tata Rao said that criticism should be constructive and on public issues but not on the private life of others. The JSP leader warned that the party leaders were prepared to teach a lesson to Mr. Amarnath, if he continued with personal criticism.

While describing Mr. Pawan Kalyan as the ‘Datta putrudu’ (adopted son) of the families of tenant farmers, who had committed suicides, to the families of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) patients of Uddanam and people in need of help, Mr. Tata Rao labelled Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as the “adopted son Chanchalguda Jail and the CBI”.

He wondered whether industries in the State were being given a ‘power holiday’ and power cuts in the State were due to the three weddings of Mr. Pawan Kalyan. He warned the Minister against making personal attacks on the JSP chief. He alleged that the YSRCP was making unwarranted comments after seeing the public support to JSP after Mr. Pawan Kalyan met the families of the farmers and handed over ₹1 lakh to each affected family from his own funds. He said that 3,218 tenant farmers had committed suicides as the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had failed to provide financial assistance to them.

The JSP leader opined that the YSRCP was worried about its fate in the next elections due to the growing popularity of the JSP. He said that instead of making personal attacks, Mr. Amarnath should concentrate on retaining IT companies, which were leaving Vizag and to save the Thummapala Sugar factory.

JSP leaders Sundarapu Vijay Kumar, Pasupuleti Usha Kiran, Boddepalli Raghu and Beesetti Vasantha Lakshmi were present.