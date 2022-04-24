Andhra Pradesh: jaggery wash destroyed in Anakapalli district
On the directions of the Anakapalli SP Gowthami Sali, the Anakapalli police have been conducting raids on those making ID liquor at various places and destroyed the utensils used in the making of ID liquor. In the raids conducted at various places in the district on Sunday, 3,800 litres of fermented jaggery wash was destroyed and awareness was conducted among the people.
