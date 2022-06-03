Andhra Pradesh: Jagan’s tour to Delhi is an eyewash, says Bandaru

‘Chief Minister has no plan to make Centre honour promises made to State’

Senior leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy has alleged that the Delhi tour of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is a ‘mere eyewash’ to mislead people, without any plan to impress upon the Centre to honour the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Addressing a media conference here on Friday, Mr. Satyanarayana wondered what the State has achieved after the tours of the Chief Minister to Delhi. He sought to know whether Mr. Jagan had achieved anything on the Polavaram project and operationalisation of the railway zone.

He also alleged that the Chief Minister had enacted a drama on participation in the agitation for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. He recalled that Mr. Jagan had promised to the people that he would fight with the Centre for Special Category Status (SCS), if they gave him 25 MPs. The time has come for the Chief Minister to prove his sincerity by insisting on the Centre to grant SCS, if they required the YSRCP support in the Presidential election.

TDP leaders Pasarla Prasad, Peela Srinivasa Rao and Gandham Srinivasa Rao were also present at the press conference.