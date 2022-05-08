Andhra Pradesh: IIM-V launches strategic human resource management programme
The Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam (IIM-V), in partnership with the NuLearn, has launched a virtual executive development programme in Strategic Human Resource Management (SHRM) for more than 70 management and HR professionals.
Speaking on the occasion, IIM-V Director M. Chandrasekhar deliberated upon the importance of HR as a ‘catalyst’ in the growth of an organisation. The HR professional needs to be nimble-footed about the change and add to employees’ satisfaction, he said.
The SHRM programme aims at developing a comprehensive understanding of the latest developments in people management in organisations. The five-month programme would cover modules such as strategic HRM, talent management, employee engagement, design thinking in HRM, HR analytics, and finance for the HR.
The programme will involve live and online weekend classes, interactive class exercises, and group projects.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.