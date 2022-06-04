Andhra Pradesh ICET 2022: Last date to submit applications is June 10

Convenor of AP ICET 2022 N. Kishore Babu has said that the last date for submitting filled in online applications without late fee for the AP ICET 2022, scheduled to be held on July 25, is June 10.

He said that the last date for submission of online applications with different rates of late fee is July 9.

The AP ICET-2022 is a Statewide common entrance test for admission into MBA / MCA courses in various universities and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2022-23. Prof. Kishore Babu said candidates could visit the website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in for detailed information and submission of online applications.