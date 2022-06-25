Andhra Pradesh: get ready for 2024 elections, IT Minister tells YSRCP activists

Information Technology Minister Gudivada Amarnath has said that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) cadre should get ready for the 2024 elections and there is a need to strengthen the party from village-level. It is the responsibility of the cadre to make Mr Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh again in the 2024 elections, he said.

Mr Amarnath was speaking during a meeting organised with the cadre at the YSRCP office at Anakapalli on Saturday, ahead of plenary meeting which is going to be held on June 28.

He said that after coming to power, in the last three years, almost 95% of the promises were implemented by the party. He said that the plenary meeting should be made a success.