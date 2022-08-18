Andhra Pradesh: From IT desk to lights, camera and action

Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi is all set to direct ‘Goodachari-2’

Vinay Sirigineedi with actors Adivi Sesh and Murali Sharma on the sets on “Major”. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

May 29, 2022, was a day to remember for 30-year-old Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, one of the editors for the film “Major”. It was the special screening of the film in Visakhapatnam. Actors Adivi Sesh and Sobhitha Dhulipala, and director Sashi Kiran Tikka were thanking the audience.

Mr. Adivi Sesh announced that Mr. Vinay would be directing his next film ‘Goodachari-2’, a sequel. Tears of happiness rolled down his cheeks with Mr. Vinay’s parents sitting in the audience. However, his dream to direct a film was not an overnight success, it took eight years of hard work, sweat and passion.

A native of Rajamahendravaram and a B.Tech (CSE) graduate from Vizag, Mr. Vinay had dreamt of making a film since his college days.

However, he had to settle in an IT job at Chennai. Working for an IT firm for two years, he had directed a few short films and hoisted them on the social media platforms. His confidence received a boost after a few celebrities such as Sundeep Kishan abnd Selva Raghavan acknowledged his work.

“The was the moment that I had been waiting for. I quit the job and joined the film industry, a decision that shocked my parents. I was advised to join the industry only if I got some opportunities, not for trials. Then, I received a call letter from another IT firm with an annual salary package of ₹6 lakh. My parents convinced me again to join the job,” Mr. Vinay recalled.

Fan of Adivi Sesh

Mr. Vinay was a fan of Mr. Adivi Sesh’s work since college days.. He constantly used to share his story ideas to the actor’s social media accounts.

“It was July 10, 2016, when Mr. Adivi Sesh responded to my mail and askd me to meet him in Hyderabad. I was given an opportunity to work as an Assistant Director for “Goodachari”. That was one of my best moments. I quit my job,” Mr. Vinay said.

Impressed with his skills, Mr. Vinay was also given additional responsibility to assist film editor Garry. It was him who had made the teaser and trailer for the film. The film was made over two years and it was hit. Later, he was also given a chance to make the trailer for Mr. Adivi Sesh’s “Evaru” in 2019.

Mr. Vinay has worked with Mr. Adivi Sesh again for the “Major” (2019-2022), a film that was based on the true story of Indian Commando Major late Sundeep Unnikrishnan, and this time he was one among the two editors, which he feels was the turning point.

The film produced by actor Mahesh Babu was a big hit, pan- India. The editing work of Mr. Vinay along with Pawan Kalyan was highly appreciated.

“It was during the pandemic in 2020 that I started to work along with Mr. Adivi Sesh for the Goodachari-2 script. The shooting may start in this September,” said Vinay, who is currently taking a break.