Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh: fire breaks out at shop at Parawada

A minor fire broke out at a shop at Parawada area in Anakapalli district on Friday morning. There were no casualties. Police suspect that electric shock-circuit could be the reason for the fire. As per the police, it is a pan shop-cum-kiosk where generally puja items are sold. Parawada police have registered a case.


