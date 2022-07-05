Andhra Pradesh: fevers rampant in tribal areas in Anakapalli district, says Girijan Sangham

It seeks holding of medical camps and supply of mosquito nets

It seeks holding of medical camps and supply of mosquito nets

Girijan Sangham has appealed to the authorities concerned to organise medical camps in view of rampant fevers among the villagers in the tribal villages of Ajaypuram and Jeelugulova villages of Ravikamatham mandal in Anakapalli district.

The Sangham leaders said in a statement on Tuesday that Pangi Suribabu (45) of Ajaypuram tested positive for malaria, and six others were also suffering from fevers and two persons of Jeelugulova villages were also suffering from fever.

A.P. Girijan Sangham honorary president K. Govinda Rao and mandal secretary Ch. Sankar Rao demanded holding of a medical camp. They alleged that the mandatory malathion spraying before the monsoon was not done in the villages as they were located on high hills.

They said the government should supply mosquito nets in the villages apart from holding medical camps.