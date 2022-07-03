Andhra Pradesh Federation of Resident Welfare Associations to support GVMC in implementation of ban on single-use plastic

It decides to provide water to devotees taking part in ‘Giri Pradakshina’ in steel glasses

The executive committee meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (APFERWAS) was held at MVP Colony here on Sunday. APFERWAS president Uday Shirname chaired the meeting. The meeting has chalked out several short and long term activities.

According to Associate President of APFERWAS K.S.R. Murthy, the members have decided to restrict the use of single-use plastic in the forthcoming ‘Giri Pradakshina’, particularly the water sachets. In this regard, the members would arrange a number of water kiosks at key locations along the route, where water would be supplied in steel glasses to the devotees.

Jute bags

The EC members have also decided to support the efforts of GVMC on the ban on single-use plastic through distribution of jute/cloth bags in large numbers at selected busy locations and at RWA colonies. They have also decided to organise competitions among the RWAs of the Federation from August to December this year in different aspects of Swachh Bharat and to felicitate the best-performing RWAs.

APFERWAS members Jeeja Valsaraj and M. Durgaprasad participated.