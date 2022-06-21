Andhra Pradesh: even after 15 months, death case of student not solved, allege parents

‘Action should be taken against the accused in the case as well as engineering college management and the local police’

‘Action should be taken against the accused in the case as well as engineering college management and the local police’

Even after 15 months, mystery still shrouds the death of 18-year-old B.Tech., first-year student Muvvala Nagesh of Nuvvalarevu Village, Vajrapukotturu, Palasa, who was found dead under J.R Puram Police Station limits in January 2021, in Srikakulam district.

The parents of the youth urge the government to take action against the accused in the case. They also seek action against the engineering college management and the local police for their alleged negligence in the case.

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, Muvvala Sundaramma, mother of Nagesh, recalled that on January 27, 2021, they had received a phone call from J.R Puram Police Station about death of her son, whose body was found in an isolated place. “After confirming the identity, we immediately checked the college hostel, where we found blood marks, bricks, rope, resembling a clear case of murder. On January 27, we have officially filed an FIR with the local police,” she said.

Ms. Sundaramma also said that after the case came to light, local Minister Seediri Apalaraju had promised them justice in the case at the earliest. The Minister visited the college and the hostel facility, where he too was convinced that it was a case of murder. “Promising action, the Minister had asked us to leave for our native place to perform final rites. But after one-and-a-half year, the Minister had not at all reacted,” she alleged.

CBI probe sought

Alleging negligence and apathy from the college management and the local police, Ms Sundaramma demanded a CBI inquiry into the case.

“Since the last one-and-a-half-year, we have been going to the S.P Office, J.R Puram Police Station and the Minister’s camp office, but no one has helped us. We want to know who has murdered my son and the facts behind it. The government should ensure justice by taking stringent action against the persons behind the brutal crime. The State government must also take action against the engineering college management and the police,” she added.

Members of Jana Sena Party (JSP) attended the press conference.