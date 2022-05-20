Andhra Pradesh: encourage farmers to cultivate millets, Collector tells officials

‘Provide marketing facilities to make them earn good returns’

District Collector Sumit Kumar has directed the officials concerned to ensure proper supply of seeds and marketing facilities to farmers.

Addressing a meeting of the District Agriculture Advisory Committee meeting here on Friday, the Collector said that the farmers should be encouraged to cultivate millets and provided marketing facilities to make them earn good returns.

Rajma seeds should be supplied to them and they should be encouraged to raise medicinal plants as an intercrop. They should also be told about drip irrigation and its advantages.

AAC Member and Paderu MLA K. Bhagyalakshmi said that the cultivation of millets was low in the district and suggested that farmers should be encouraged to take it up by supplying seeds at the right time.

AAC Chairperson Saraswathi, District Agriculture Officer S.B.S. Nandu, District Horticulture Officer A. Ramesh Kumar and Irrigation EE Seetharam Naidu were among those who attended.