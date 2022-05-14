Andhra Pradesh: don’t sell black jaggery to ID arrack manufacturers, Anakapalli police tell merchants

‘Inform about people using black jaggery in an unauthorised manner’

‘Inform about people using black jaggery in an unauthorised manner’

Anakapalli District Police have warned jaggery merchants not to sell black jaggery to gangs who manufacture or sell Illicit Distilled (ID) arrack, failing which strict action will be initiated as per law.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Visakha Range) B. Hari Krishna and Superintendent of Police S. Gowthami conducted a meeting with the jaggery merchants at the district police office in Anakapalli on Saturday. The police officials have asked the merchants to inform them if they find any people using black jaggery in an unauthorised manner.

Mr. Hari Krishna spoke on how lives of a number of poor are being affected due to the illegal sale of ID arrack in the villages. He said that they have laid focus on sale of black jaggery which is generally used in preparation of ID arrack. Seeking cooperation from the jaggery merchants, he asked them to maintain register of the sales.

“Almost 90% of people who come forward to buy jaggery/black jaggery might be known to you (Jaggery merchants). If you find any suspicious persons coming to buy black jaggery or if you come to know that any one is supplying black jaggery to other who is preparing ID arrack, you can inform about it to police or Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB). The details will be kept confidential,” Mr Hari Krishna said.

Suspect sheets

Ms. Gowthami said that from now, suspect sheet will be opened against those who sell or manufacture ID arrack. She said that P.D Act will be invoked against those who are found involved in ID arrack cases regularly. Recently, P.D Act was invoked against a person for being involved in eight cases related to ID arrack at Ravikamatham mandal, she added.