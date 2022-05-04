Andhra Pradesh: construction of houses for the poor will be completed by June 2023, says official

‘The government has sanctioned 15.6 lakh houses under ‘Pedelandariki illu’ in the State’

Special Secretary (Housing) Rahul Pandey has said that the construction of houses for the poor, under the ‘Pedelandariki illu’, will be completed by June 2023.

The Special Secretary held discussions with the Engineering Assistants of the secretariats in the rural areas, here, on Wednesday, and asked about the availability of construction materials like cement and sand at the layouts in their respective areas.

Addressing a media conference in the evening, Mr. Pandey said that the housing officials and engineering assistants have been directed to initiate measures for the early completion of construction by ensuring continuous supply of construction materials. He said that the government has sanctioned 15.6 lakh houses in the State. In Visakhapatnam district, 13,481 houses were sanctioned in the rural areas and one lakh houses were sanctioned in the urban areas.

Project Director (Housing) P. Srinivasa Rao, DEs and AE s were present.