Andhra Pradesh CM to launch skill development initiatives in Visakhapatnam on October 16

October 10, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch a slew of initiatives in Visakhapatnam on October 16.

Prime among the initiatives will be the launch of ‘Skill Universe’, a web portal and mobile application that will be a one-stop solution for all skill development-related activities in the State.

The Chief Minister will launch a ₹100-crore programme to modernise the skill development and training institutes across the State, issue job offer letters to the persons trained in various skills. Memoranda of understanding will be signed with many major industries in the presence of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Besides the convergence of skill development programmes and integration of skill lifecycle and areas of operation of various government departments, the ‘Skill Universe’ will enable industries to identify skilled manpower as per their requirements.

Explaining the efficacy of the ‘Skill Universe’, Principal Secretary (Skill Development and Training Department) S. Suresh Kumar said that it would be an advanced version which could accommodate all stakeholders on a single platform using real-time analytics on the progress of different course and availability of employment opportunities.

“Candidates seeking training in different skills and those looking for job opportunities can register themselves with this application. The unique feature of Skill Universe is that job providers can also register themselves on this platform. It will bring the job providers as well as job seekers on a common platform to make it easy to explore options,” Mr. Suresh Kumar said.

In the next step, the ‘Skill Universe’ would be integrated with Central government portals such as Skill India Digital, Employees Provident Fund Organisation and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, among others.

Andhra Pradesh has been a pioneer in initiating skill development programmes way back in 2004.

Between June 2019 and September 2023, as many as 14,26,515 candidates have been trained in various job and self-employment-oriented skills.

“In the last four years, we have spent about ₹314.10 crore on skill development under different schemes. Our programmes have helped 3,40,816 trained candidates secure gainful employment, the highest in any period,” Mr. Suresh Kumar said.

The Principal Secretary added that 83 Government Industrial Training Institutes, 87 Polytechnic Colleges and 26 Skill Colleges across the State would be modernised at a cost of ₹102 crore and equipped with the latest and high-end machinery.

Industry-cum-training centres

“These institutes will be re-branded as industry-cum-training centres to create a competent and skilled workforce catering to local and global industrial requirements. In the first phase, we have finalised tie-ups with 182 major industries such as Kia Motors, L&T, JSW, Samsung, UltraTech, Schneider Electric, Hyundai Steel and Johnson Lifts and Escalators for the purpose,” Mr. Suresh Kumar said.

These industries would also offer job opportunities to the trained youth, the Principal Secretary added.