Andhra Pradesh: attempts being made to water down agitations in driver’s murder case, alleges Bandaru

‘Why the MLC is not arrested for removing the body from the scene of offence?’

Former Minister and senior leader of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy has alleged that attempts are being made to water down the agitation of Dalit sanghams, under the direction of Adviser to the State government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, with regard to the murder of driver Subramanyam who is from a Dalit community.

Addressing a media conference here on Monday, Mr. Murthy wondered as to why MLC Ananta Satya Udaya Bhaskar was not arrested by the police for removing the body from the scene of offence. He also sought to know why Dalit leaders Karem Shivaji and Jupudi Prabhakar had not reacted to the murder of the driver.

The TDP leader said that the accused was already in police custody and alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was managing the issue from Davos through Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy. A woman, who was incapable of saying anything, was made the Home Minister and Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy was calling the shots. He also alleged that MLC Udaya Bhaskar was indulging in all sorts of anti-social activities, taking advantage of the innocence of the Rampachodavaram MLA.

Mr. Murthy said that the TDP would stand by the driver’s family and support the fight for justice by the wife of the victim.