Andhra Pradesh: Army Agnipath recruitment rally in Visakhapatnam from August 14

Candidates from 13 districts and Yanam can apply online

Candidates from 13 districts and Yanam can apply online

The Agnipath recruitment rally for enrolment into the Indian Army is scheduled to be held at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in Visakhapatnam from August 14 to 31.

Candidates from 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh such as Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Konaseema, Eluru, Kakinada, NTR and Yanam (district of UT Puducherry) will be screened for categories that include Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th pass and Agniveer Tradesman 8th pass.

Admit card

The registration for the recruitment rally is open till July 30. Candidates can apply only in online mode. Admit cards will be issued online from August 7 and the date of reporting at the rally site will be mentioned on admit cards. The applicant can take a printout of admit cards from the website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in

To avoid large gatherings at one place, candidates will be directed to different report centers in the close vicinity of Indira Priyadarshini Stadium.

As per a release by the Centre, the recruitment process is fully automated, fair and transparent. Candidates must stay away from touts, agents and fraudsters who claim that they can help anyone pass or get enrolled. The selection will be done on the basis of merit.

Army Calling app

Candidates can clarify their queries pertaining to recruitment by downloading ‘Army Calling’ app, which provides live chat facility. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. For more information, candidates can call the Army Recruitment Office in Visakhapatnam by dialling 0891-2756959 or 0891- 2754680.