Visakhapatnam

An efficient cold chain can make farm sector remunerative: expert

According to experts, the challenge was to build a cold chain system using appropriate refrigerants and technologies without contributing to global warming and also being sustainable to the farmers.

According to experts, the challenge was to build a cold chain system using appropriate refrigerants and technologies without contributing to global warming and also being sustainable to the farmers.   | Photo Credit: File

more-in

‘A weather data book is being prepared for 170 cities’

The country badly needs an energy-efficient cold chain system to make agriculture more remunerative and sustainable by maximising the returns to the farmer, president of the Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE), Vikram Murthy has said.

Addressing a three-day meet of the society that began here on Thursday, Mr. Murthy said the challenge was to build a cold chain system using appropriate refrigerants and technologies without contributing to global warming.

“As a professional body, the ISHRAE is assisting the government in this endeavour. It organises annual conference and exhibition—Refcold India —to keep the industry and other stakeholders abreast of cold chain technology, industrial refrigeration and reefer transportation,” he said.

Mr. Murthy said such a programme held in Hyderabad earlier during the month evoked a good response. The next ‘Refcold India’ show will be held in Greater Noida in October next.

‘Cooling action plan’

“The Centre has drawn up ‘India cooling action plan’ to make refrigeration affordable and energy-efficient. The association is assisting the government in benchmarking standards such as the one developed for the indoor environment. Besides, it focuses on skill development. All the chapters, including the one in Visakhapatnam, are actively engaged in it,” he said.

National Chair, Technical Committee, Vishal Kapur said a weather data book was being prepared for 170 cities across the country for efficient refrigeration. ISHRAE is also assisting some of the neighbouring countries in weather data preparation.

Former national president C. Subramaniam, secretary of Andhra Pradesh Chapter S.P.B. Rangacharyulu and former president of the local chapter B. Madhu were present on the occasion.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Visakhapatnam
agricultural research and technology
Visakhapatnam
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2019 9:31:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/an-efficient-cold-chain-can-make-farm-sector-remunerative-expert/article30117835.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY