An efficient cold chain can make farm sector remunerative: expert

The country badly needs an energy-efficient cold chain system to make agriculture more remunerative and sustainable by maximising the returns to the farmer, president of the Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE), Vikram Murthy has said.

Addressing a three-day meet of the society that began here on Thursday, Mr. Murthy said the challenge was to build a cold chain system using appropriate refrigerants and technologies without contributing to global warming.

“As a professional body, the ISHRAE is assisting the government in this endeavour. It organises annual conference and exhibition—Refcold India —to keep the industry and other stakeholders abreast of cold chain technology, industrial refrigeration and reefer transportation,” he said.

Mr. Murthy said such a programme held in Hyderabad earlier during the month evoked a good response. The next ‘Refcold India’ show will be held in Greater Noida in October next.

‘Cooling action plan’

“The Centre has drawn up ‘India cooling action plan’ to make refrigeration affordable and energy-efficient. The association is assisting the government in benchmarking standards such as the one developed for the indoor environment. Besides, it focuses on skill development. All the chapters, including the one in Visakhapatnam, are actively engaged in it,” he said.

National Chair, Technical Committee, Vishal Kapur said a weather data book was being prepared for 170 cities across the country for efficient refrigeration. ISHRAE is also assisting some of the neighbouring countries in weather data preparation.

Former national president C. Subramaniam, secretary of Andhra Pradesh Chapter S.P.B. Rangacharyulu and former president of the local chapter B. Madhu were present on the occasion.