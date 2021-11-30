AMNS-The Hindu FIC cricket tourney begins

It is jointly organised by AMNS-The Hindu

The Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) - The Hindu FIC cricket tournament began here on Monday.

The 24th edition of the trophy was inaugurated by District Collector A. Mallikarjuna at the ACA-VDCA ‘B’ grounds in the presence of AMNS head (HR and Administration) D.S. Varma, Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) secretary K. Parthasarathi and vice-president J.K.M. Raju.

Stating that sports was a great leveller, Mr. Mallikarjuna called upon all the players to play the game in the right spirit. He appreciated VDCA, The Hindu and AMNS for hosting the tournament for 24 years and encouraging young cricketing talents.

Mr. Varma said that the 25th edition would be held in a big way next year and all the district teams from the 13 districts will be invited to take part in it.

Mr. Parthasarathi said that 16 teams will be vying for the trophy, which includes three district teams from the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and East Godavari.

The inaugural match was played between Vizianagaram district team and Metro CC.